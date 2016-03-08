Paratici present at Genoa-Sassuolo to watch Juventus target

03 February at 18:30
Juventus Sporting Director, Fabio Paratici is expected to be in attendance when Genoa take on Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sky Sports, Fabio Paratici will use the game as a chance to keep an eye on Rossoblù central defender Cristian Romero, who is believed to be target for the Old Lady.

The 20 year old Argentine has played 13 times this season and manged one goal. The champions are keen to strength the centre back position with Benatia leaving for the Middle East in January and the infamous BBC aren’t getting any younger.

