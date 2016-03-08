Paratici provides update on next Juventus manager: 'There is not just one name'
04 June at 18:35Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that there is currently no favorite to take the role of the bianconeri manager.
Massimiliano Allegri will not be the Juve manager next season and many names have been circulated to take over the vacant hotspot at the helm of affairs at the Old Lady. Maurizio Sarri has reportedly been a favorite.
In an interview that Paratici gave at the Football Leader award this evening, he talked about who could be the next manager.
He said: "We have very clear ideas and we are working. It takes a moment, we have a range of coaches, there is not only one name. How long will it take? There is no time limit, we are working very quietly."
On Sarri and his desire to return to Italy, Paratici said: " Nostalgia for Italy? He said it, but all Italians say it. Here we the food is very good."
On whether someone is the favorite, he said: " I have many friends here, these days I disconnected a little and read as little as possible. "
