Paratici provides update on next Juventus manager: 'There is not just one name'

04 June at 18:35
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that there is currently no favorite to take the role of the bianconeri manager.

Massimiliano Allegri will not be the Juve manager next season and many names have been circulated to take over the vacant hotspot at the helm of affairs at the Old Lady. Maurizio Sarri has reportedly been a favorite.

In an interview that Paratici gave at the Football Leader award this evening, he talked about who could be the next manager.

He said: "We have very clear ideas and we are working. It takes a moment, we have a range of coaches, there is not only one name. How long will it take? There is no time limit, we are working very quietly."

On Sarri and his desire to return to Italy, Paratici said: " Nostalgia for Italy? He said it, but all Italians say it. Here we the food is very good."

On whether someone is the favorite, he said: " I have many friends here, these days I disconnected a little and read as little as possible. "

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.