Paratici refuses to rule out Dybala’s move to Inter

25 August at 14:00
Italian Serie A giants Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has refused to rule out star striker Paulo Dybala potential move to league rivals Inter Milan in the ongoing transfer window.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the current Italian champions all summer and came close to joining English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s not it as the former Palermo striker he has been constantly linked with French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) abroad and Inter locally where it was reported that he could become a part of a possible swap which will include striker Mauro Icardi coming the other way around.

As per the latest development, Paratici—who deals with Juve’s transfer business—has refused to rule out the move by saying: “In the transfer window, anything can happen,” said the 47-year-old. “If and when Marotta [Inter’s CEO] and I will sit down at a table to discuss, it will always going to be in a cordial manner.”
 

