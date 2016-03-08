Paratici renews contact with Rabiot: PSG star tempted to team up with CR7
01 May at 13:30According to Tuttosport, Juventus are once again in contact with Adrien Rabiot who, until a few months ago, seemed destined to move to Barcelona. The whole deal, however, did not take off and now everything is back in the balance.
Real Madrid and Tottenham are also interested in the Frenchman but Juve has the Cristiano Ronaldo ace to play. The idea of playing alongside CR7 teases Rabiot, whose mother is in daily contact with the Bianconeri.
What is certain is that Rabiot will no longer play for PSG next season. The relationship between the parties is broken and he is out of Tuchel's squad. The flexibility of the player (in addition to the free agency) is one of the reasons why Paratici has renewed talks.
After Ramsey, the Juve sporting director is studying another no-cost transfer. Until a few months ago Rabiot seemed impossible but now he seems to be an increasingly real goal for the Italian champions.
