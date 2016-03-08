Paratici returns from Paris: Rabiot to Juve is a done deal

After finding an agreement for with Roma for the Spinazzola - Luca Pellegrini swap deal, Juventus have now turned their attention to Adrien Rabiot, according to Sky Sports.



During the day there was a blitz by Paratici, Juventus’ sporting director, who was in Paris to secure the signing of the French midfielder.



Paratici is now back in Italy and, according to what has been learned, there is optimism for the closure of the deal.



At this stage, there are only the very last details that will be formalized in the next hours.



After a season of virtually no football, Rabiot looks set to finally join a club and put the past behind him.



Rabiot only made 14 appearances last season after being frozen out after refusing to sign an extension.



He will join fellow new signing Aaron Ramsey in midfield, who also arrived on a free.







