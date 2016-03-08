Paratici reveals Juve's most requested player and praises Khedira with Danilo

15 August at 13:45
Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke on the sidelines of the Villar Perosa friendly match and addressed the transfer market and the situation of some of the possible outgoing players.

"De Ligt? We signed him when he had offers from all the top ten teams in the world, something that had never happened to me in so many years of work," he said.

"Danilo? He won 22 titles in his career and in the last six years he has played at Real Madrid and Manchester City. I believe that Juve has high-level players in all departments. We managed to buy him, two great players on a free transfer like Rabiot and Ramsey who were wanted by many.

"Moreover, we were able to sign and hold on to Demiral, who is currently the most requested player in the squad. Rugani? You can't tell what will happen with him. To close the agreements you need to be three.

"Khedira? He is a great player, he will stay with us. And the same goes for Matuidi. Icardi? We have great strikers and we are satisfied like this. I don't know how many big European teams are on our level in the attack. Icardi is an Inter player and I don't know why we should think about other strikers at the moment," Paratici concluded.

