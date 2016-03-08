Paratici reveals why Juve chose Sarri and admits 'he was always the first choice'
20 June at 12:00Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke to the press at Maurizio Sarri's opening press conference and reflected on the negotiations to bring the former Chelsea manager to the Allianz Stadium.
"We had clear ideas from the beginning, we need respect talked to a contracted coach, I thank Chelsea and Marina who proved to be one of the greatest leaders in the world," he said.
"We are here to win, it always counts. There is no recipe for winning or losing. We made this choice because we created the alchemy in these years. It was not a reason dictated by the game nor by the results.
"Why Sarri? We are convinced he is the right coach for Juventus at the moment. Just like Allegri five years ago, Conte eight years ago. They are different coaches.
"If he was the first choice? Absolutely yes. I don't think there is anything special in what we did. We had a certain attitude and the other person felt that we really wanted him. We thought he was the best coach for us right now. We wanted to reach this goal," Paratici added.
Go to comments