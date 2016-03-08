Paratici reveals why Juventus signed Aaron Ramsey

Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director went into a great detail about a number of topics. One of the topics discussed was Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal's Welsh midfielder who has officially agreed to join the Bianconeri when his Arsenal contract expires in the summer.Paratici revealed why Juventus signed Ramsey in his interview:"We signed him as he's a different player from our current ones. He is one that does not exist in our squad. He has more technique than our mezzalas; even if he runs a lot, he is less vile on the defensive phase and less tactical. He is a man from the last step, he has a nose for the goal. Ramsey is a player who in my opinion has never yet found his position, because he has never played as a mezzala in a three, which is his role, capable as he is of insertion from behind. Or he can play dynamically, like Perrotta alla Roma for example."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

@snhw_