Paratici's plan for Zaniolo: Roma set asking price for Italian starlet targeted by Juve
24 February at 11:15Juventus are not giving up on the potential signature of Nicolo Zaniolo and even in these hours, the sporting director of the Bianconeri Fabio Paratici is in constant contact with the player's agent.
As reported by Tuttosport, there was a meeting between Paratici and Zaniolo's agent Claudio Vigorelli in Madrid. The entourage reiterated the minimum price for which the former Inter man could leave: 50 million euros.
Meanwhile, Roma are working on a contract renewal for the midfielder. He currently earns 700 thousand euros and Monchi is ready to offer an annual salary of 2 million euros plus bonuses but it is unlikely that a signature will arrive before the end of the season.
Zaniolo wants to understand the fate of Roma in the next season. The Giallorossi are fighting for a place in the Champions League and are currently out of the top 4 that guarantees participation in the competition. Being out of the Champions Lague, Zaniolo would have more chances to leave. Real Madrid and Chelsea are also interested in the player, even though the Blues must first convince FIFA to postpone their market ban until next January.
