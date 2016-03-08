Paratici’s visit to Olimpico, eyes on two Roma players

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici was present in the stadium during the AS Roma’s latest match against AC Milan on Sunday.Paratici presence at the Olimpico was a clear signal to hierarchy of the Rome-based club that Juve are still extremely keen on signing Nicolò Zaniolo.Even though there is visible interest in the 19-year-old, but there is also a sense from all parties that nothing is likely to happen in the near future.Paratici is always a big fan of signing younger players for the club and it is something he has tried to implement at Juventus—though with little success.Zaniolo had a really good game in every sense as he scored the winner for the home side which lift them to the fifth spot in the league table—just one behind fourth-placed Napoli.Paratici himself has always admitted great appreciation for Zaniolo, Juve have tried to sign him in the summer but with no success.Roma today consider him untouchable and does not want to waste time even to discuss a possible sale.However, Paratici was present in the stadium to observe another young player from Roma academy—Alessio Riccardi.It is believed that Juve’s hierarchy think that it is time to make a move for the 18-year-old which is why Paratici’s presence in the stands was even more important.Fabrizio Romano