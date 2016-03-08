Paratici: 'Sarri? We are all in discussion...'

Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici spoke to Sky Sport before the Bianconeri's matchup against Brescia at the Allianz Stadium.



"We put the pressure on ourself. When you are a high-level professional you expect a lot from yourself. We put pressure to the club we represent, the leagues have never been won in March and April, everything is normal," he said.



"Sarri? At Juventus, we are all in discussion. It is the tenth season, we have won eight consecutive titles, we have been in discussion every year despite the trophies," Paratici added.