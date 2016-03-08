Paratici studying CR7's contract renewal: the latest

Juve and Ronaldo will go on together. The player himself confirmed it in Dubai and his agent Mendes did the same. Sporting director Paratici counted on it and now he is studying a contract renewal for the Portuguese star.



CR7's contract expires in June 2022. This is far away but Juventus do not want to be found unprepared. According to Corriere dello Sport, if Ronaldo continues with his good performances in the coming months, the extension would be inevitable. Also because Ronaldo wants to stay in a club of high level, eager to catch Messi in the number of Ballon d'Or's and continue winning titles.