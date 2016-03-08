Paratici wants Icardi: Juventus' plan to sign the former Inter captain

03 July at 13:30
A real battle is still underway between Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara and Inter Milan, despite the distance and the holidays still in progress. Four days before the start of Antonio Conte's training camp, Icardi is still a Nerazzurri player, even though his future is already 'marked', as reported by Tuttosport.

According to the Turin-based paper, Inter have made a final decision regarding their former captain and the new manager Antonio Conte has not included the Argentine in his technical project for the upcoming campaign.

For his part, Icardi wants to stay at Inter but in the worst case scenario, he would at least like to stay in Italy. There has been interest from Napoli and Roma in the attacker but the only team that can satisfy the demands of Icardi and Inter is Juventus.

Juventus is a destination that, without openly admitting it, Icardi would like very much. The Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici is waiting and has a plan in mind to bring the 26-year-old to Turin and does not want to spend more than 55 million euros to make it happen.

