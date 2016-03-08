Paratici: 'We all support Ronaldo. My role without Marotta similar.'
06 October at 18:00Fabio Paratici, Juventus sporting director, spoke at the Dacia Arena before kick-off of the match between the Bianconeri and Udinese. The spotlight is on the field, but also on the Ronaldo rape accusations coming from the United States.
"We are in total support towards Ronaldo. He is a player of great values, very committed to social issues, a professional and an impeccable person. The statements of all his teammates are a testimony to this. We are all close to him," Paratici told Sky Sports.
"How my role changes after Marotta's departure? The substance does not change much. I was sporting director before and I still felt a great responsibility.
"Our decision-making process was made up of president Agnelli, Nedved, Marotta, me and coach Allegri. Thus, the decision-making process remains with three people plus the coach," he added.
With a win against Udinese, Juventus could add their 8th consecutive Serie A victory and remain with a full amount of available points after 8 rounds.
