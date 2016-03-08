Paredes heading back to Serie A in January

According to Tuttosport, after Milan were after Leandro Paredes throughout the summer yet failed to grab the midfielder, the Argentinian could still move to the Rossoneri. The former Roma midfielder remains a huge target for the Diavolo and could complete his move to the Milan based club in January.



Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are in the hunt for new players that could reinforce Gennaro Gattuso's middle of the park and with the experience of Paredes in Serie A he could prove to be the perfect fit.



The 24-year-old joined La Magica in 2014 and represented the Giallorossi for two seasons while being loaned to Empoli for a one year spell. He mainly play in-front of defense to compose the tempo and the style of play.



Paredes moved to Zenit St. Petersburg last summer and featured for his new club on 28 occasions in the Russian Premier League bagging four goals and five assists.

