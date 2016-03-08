Match Facts - Top three

1. After having recorded four goalless draws in their first four top-flight meetings, the last 25 league games between Parma and Torino have always seen at least one goal scored.

2. Torino have drawn each of their last six Serie A away games in Emilia-Romagna: no team in the history of the competition has never collected more successive away draws in this region.

3. Parma have conceded the most goals (27) in Serie A since the start of 2019.

Parma are hosting Torino in the 31st round of Serie A, with the aim of taking further steps towards a new contract for the next season. Torino, however, have the chance of climbing a few spots this round if the team above them (Roma and Lazio) drop points, should Il Toro get all three points today.