Parma 0 vs Inter Milan 1, Lautaro Martinez shines as a substitute

Inter got their first win of 2019 away to Parma after substitute Lautaro grabbed the games only goal. Here are our Calciomercato.com player ratings:



Inter 4-2-3-1:



Handanovic 6 - Didn't have a great deal to do. Saved from Inglese in added time after having nothing to do all half.



D'Amborsio 6 - Gervinho's pace troubled him early on. Didn't show much chemistry with Joao Mario. VAR ruled a goal out for handball.



Skriniar 6 - Comfortable enough. Had nothing to do second half.



De Vrij 6 - Relatively untroubled, has formed a good partnership with Skriniar.



Asamoah 6 - Showed positivity getting forward but failed with this end ball. Solid defensively.



Brozovic 7- As calm as ever in possession. Inter's most consistent performer.



Vecino 5 - Sometimes great, sometimes bad. Tonight was the latter. Should have scored after he rounded Sepe late on.



Nainggolan 6 - Was denied by a good save from Sepe. Got an assist with a nice ball to Lautaro for the winner. Never really looks comfortable as a number 10, is Spalletti playing him out of position?



Joao Mario 6 - Fluffed his lines with a miss kick late in the first half. Struggled to get involved on the right. Perisic 5 - His heavy touch let him down when he had a good chance in the first half. Won the ball back that sent Inter on the counter for their winner.



Icardi 5- Starved of service, which has been a common occurrence recently. Missed a chance that last year you would have put money on him to score, might have been offside anyway.



Sub: Lautaro 8 (77') - Came on for Joao Mario with 15 minutes to go. Scored Inter's first goal of 2019 with a great finish. Making a case for a start over Inter's struggling wingers.



Parma 4-3-3: Sepe 7 Lacoponi 7 Alves 7 Bastoni 7 Gagliolo 6 Scozzarella 6 Kucka 6 Barilla 6 Siligardi 6 Gervinho 7 Inglese 6.



Sub: Biabiany (58') 7