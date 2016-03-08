Parma 0 vs Inter Milan 1, Lautaro Martinez shines as a substitute

Lautaro Martinez Inter esultanza
09 February at 22:50
Inter got their first win of 2019 away to Parma after substitute Lautaro grabbed the games only goal. Here are our Calciomercato.com player ratings:

Inter 4-2-3-1:

Handanovic 6 - Didn't have a great deal to do. Saved from Inglese in added time after having nothing to do all half.

D'Amborsio 6 - Gervinho's pace troubled him early on. Didn't show much chemistry with Joao Mario. VAR ruled a goal out for handball.

Skriniar 6 - Comfortable enough. Had nothing to do second half.

De Vrij 6 - Relatively untroubled, has formed a good partnership with Skriniar.

Asamoah 6 - Showed positivity getting forward but failed with this end ball. Solid defensively.

Brozovic 7- As calm as ever in possession. Inter's most consistent performer.

Vecino 5 - Sometimes great, sometimes bad. Tonight was the latter. Should have scored after he rounded Sepe late on.

Nainggolan 6 - Was denied by a good save from Sepe. Got an assist with a nice ball to Lautaro for the winner. Never really looks comfortable as a number 10, is Spalletti playing him out of position?

Joao Mario 6 - Fluffed his lines with a miss kick late in the first half. Struggled to get involved on the right. Perisic 5 - His heavy touch let him down when he had a good chance in the first half. Won the ball back that sent Inter on the counter for their winner.

Icardi 5- Starved of service, which has been a common occurrence recently. Missed a chance that last year you would have put money on him to score, might have been offside anyway.

Sub: Lautaro 8 (77') - Came on for Joao Mario with 15 minutes to go. Scored Inter's first goal of 2019 with a great finish. Making a case for a start over Inter's struggling wingers.

Parma 4-3-3: Sepe 7 Lacoponi 7 Alves 7 Bastoni 7 Gagliolo 6 Scozzarella 6 Kucka 6 Barilla 6 Siligardi 6 Gervinho 7 Inglese 6.

Sub: Biabiany (58') 7

