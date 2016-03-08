...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Parma 1-1 AC Milan Player Ratings: Castillejo shines, Conti flops

20 April at 15:10
Serie A giants AC Milan were handed a blow to their hopes of cementing a place in their top four following a 1-1 draw at Parma.

A win could have handed Milan a four point lead on fifth-placed Roma and would have taken them to within two points of third placed Inter Milan. But the draw means that the rossoneri could go down to fifth if Roma beat Inter later today.

In what was a tight game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, Samu Castillejo handed Rino Gattuso's men a lead in the 69th minute, but Bruno Alves struck as late as in the 87th minute to deny Milan all three points.

Here are the ratings from the game at Parma..

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Parma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.