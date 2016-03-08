Parma 0-1 AC Milan LIVE: Castillejo fires the rossoneri ahead

AC Milan take on Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini today. The Rossoneri need a win to continue their pursuit of Champions League qualification.



STATS - AC Milan have won eight of their last 11 Serie A games against Parma (D1 L2), scoring at least two goals in nine of those. Both teams have scored in each of Parma’s last two Serie A home games against Milan, with seven goals scored overall (3.5 per game); the previous six games saw an average of 1.3 goals per game.



AC Milan have won seven of their last eight Serie A away matches in Emilia Romagna and kept a clean sheet in six of those. The Rossoneri have drew their last league match there against Bologna (0-0 in December 2018). Parma have picked up just 10 points in their 13 Serie A games in 2019 (W2 D4 L7); only Chievo have earned fewer (three).



Parma’s last two league games have ended goalless (0-0 against Torino and Sassuolo) and have never drawn three consecutively 0-0 in Serie A.



AC Milan have lost their last two Serie A away games and could lose three away matches in a row for the first time since October 2017. No side have conceded more goals from set-pieces than Parma (17) in Serie A this season, while only Juventus (five) have conceded fewer such goals than AC Milan (seven).



