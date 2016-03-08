Parma-AC Milan paper ratings: Calhanoglu disaster, Zapata a wall

21 April at 11:15
AC Milan drew 1-1 yesterday against Parma and once again complicated their position in the race for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. Many players underperformed yesterday and there were only a couple of exceptions who impressed during the lunchtime match at the Tardini. Here are the Milan player ratings from major Italian media:

Gazzetta dello Sport:

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma 6.5, Conti 5.5 (Castillejo 6.5), Zapata 6.5, Romagnoli 6.5, Rodriguez 6, Kessie 6, Bakayoko 6 (Cutrone 6), Calhanoglu 5.5 (Biglia 5.5), Suso 6, Piatek 6, Borini 6.

Corriere della Sera:

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma 6, Conti 5 (Castillejo 6), Zapata 6.5, Romagnoli 6.5, Rodriguez 6, Kessie 5.5, Bakayoko 6 (Cutrone 6), Calhanoglu 5 (Biglia 5), Suso 6, Piatek 5.5, Borini 5.

Sky Sport:

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma 6.5, Conti 5.5 (Castillejo 6.5), Zapata 6, Romagnoli 6, Rodriguez 6, Kessie 6, Bakayoko 6 (Cutrone 6), Calhanoglu 5.5 (Biglia 5), Suso 6.5, Piatek 5.5, Borini 6.

Eurosport:

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma 6, Conti 4.5 (Castillejo 6.5), Zapata 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Rodriguez 6, Kessie 6, Bakayoko 5.5 (Cutrone 5.5), Calhanoglu 5 (Biglia 4.5), Suso 7, Piatek 4.5, Borini 5.

For our own player ratings of yesterday's match, click here.

