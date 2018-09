Parma, D'Aversa: "We deserved to win..."

Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa spoke to Sky Sport after the Inter-Parma game, here is what he had to say: "It's an incredible result for us. It's always difficult to play at the San Siro for any team so we are very happy. I think we surely deserved to win as we gave it our all. Di Marco? I am happy for him...".



For more news visit Calciomercato.com.