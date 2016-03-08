Parma director comments on Balotelli interest

28 June at 17:30
Parma are being linked with a move with Mario Balotelli; the Italian forward having recently finished his contract with Ligue 1 side Marseille and searching for a new club. Plenty of clubs are interested in Balotelli but the Corriere dello Sport have reported that Parma have readied a contract offer worth around €2m per season plus bonuses.

Speaking to the Corriere della Sera, Parma's sporting director, Daniele Faggiano, said that "All the teams would like him, we talk to many attackers, but it is not easy. It is obvious that if he arrives, Inglese will not."

