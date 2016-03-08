Parma director shuts down early exit for Kulusevski amid Juve transfer
04 January at 16:00
Even though Juventus confirmed it in their official statement when they announced the signing, there has still been speculation as to whether Dejan Kulusevski will remain at Parma until the end of the season or join the Bianconeri earlier than expected.
By the looks of it, this matter has now been solved, as Parma have no intention of parting ways with the Swedish youngster just yet. In an interview with Radio Punto Nuovo (via Calciomercato.com), their sporting director Daniele Faggiano reiterated their intentions.
"Our goal is to keep him until June, he's one of us and serious professional. Juve can give me what they want, but Kulusevski is a Parma player," he concluded.
The Swedish talent was signed by the Bianconeri for next season, paying €35m plus an additional €9m in bonuses, thus beating Inter in the race. However, Maurizio Sarri is pushing to have the player at his disposal straight away.
As confirmed by the words of the Parma director, though, at the moment every attempt has failed and Kulusevski is all set to remain at the club until the end of the season.
For more news, visit our homepage.
By the looks of it, this matter has now been solved, as Parma have no intention of parting ways with the Swedish youngster just yet. In an interview with Radio Punto Nuovo (via Calciomercato.com), their sporting director Daniele Faggiano reiterated their intentions.
"Our goal is to keep him until June, he's one of us and serious professional. Juve can give me what they want, but Kulusevski is a Parma player," he concluded.
The Swedish talent was signed by the Bianconeri for next season, paying €35m plus an additional €9m in bonuses, thus beating Inter in the race. However, Maurizio Sarri is pushing to have the player at his disposal straight away.
As confirmed by the words of the Parma director, though, at the moment every attempt has failed and Kulusevski is all set to remain at the club until the end of the season.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments