Parma, Faggiano: 'Kulusevski will stay, enough talk about Inter and Juventus'
19 December at 15:40Parma sporting director Daniele Faggiano discussed Inter and Juventus transfer target Dejan Kulusevski in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
“He’ll stay, he's at Parma until June 30th and talking about him too much could hurt him. He came here, he loved the project, and the coach loved him.”
The 19-year-old Swedish midfielder has impressed both the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri with his strong performances so far this season with Parma, where is on loan from Atalanta. He has scored four goals and provided six assists in 18 appearances for the Emilian club. He is expected to be sold next summer to either of the two interested clubs.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments