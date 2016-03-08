Parma general manager hints club could re-sign Antonio Cassano
27 July at 18:00Luca Carra, the general manager of Parma, has dropped to hint that Antonio Cassano could return to his former club.
"We have not finished in the market yet. We're looking for players with experience. Will Cassano as back? Never say never, "Luca Carra told Radio Sportivo.
"There are so many names being bandied about.
It's true that we're looking for players with experience.
