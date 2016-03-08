Gianluca Lapadula's future will most certainly not be at Genoa, with the club willing to sell the 28-year-old this summer.

Juventus's Andra Favilli is currently completing his medical with the Rossoblu, and thus, Lapadula looks set to leave the club.



As Giorgio Perinetti explained to Radio Sportiva two days ago, in addition to a couple of teams from abroad, Lapadula is receiving Italian attention from Bologna, Udinese and Parma.

Parma are reportedly in pole position for the former Milan man, who joined Genoa for €11m this summer after spending last season on loan.