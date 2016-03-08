Parma-Inter: The probable line-ups

Inter will face Parma away today and will try to bounce back from their slow start to the year. Meanwhile, Parma will look to build on their fascinating 3-3 draw at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus and perhaps add another precious result against the Nerazzurri tonight. Here are the probable line-ups of both teams:



Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Bastoni, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Barilla; Biabiany, Inglese, Gervinho.



Inter (4-3-3): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic, Nainggolan; Joao Mario, Icardi, Perisic.