Parma interested in Milan's Laxalt and Strinic

Milan’s transfer market hasn’t stopped yet, especially in relation to their outgoing players. Now with the arrival of Theo Hernandez, Milan have an overcrowding in the left-back position with four players all filling the same role and this is the area they are looking to offload those who are considered surplus to requirements. Relating to this, today an important meeting took place between Paolo Maldini, Milan’s Technical Director, and Daniele Faggiano, Parma’s Director of Sports. According to Sky Sports, Faggiano asked for information about Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic.



Parma are in the market for a left-back and the overcrowding situation in Milan has presented a good opportunity for the Ducali. Laxalt is the first choice of the Emilians, but the 26-year-old Uruguayan was only purchased by Milan last summer and so Milan may be less keen to sell the defender. Strinic, on the other hand, arrived at the Rossoneri on a free transfer last summer and the former Napoli and Sampdoria defender may be a more economically viable decision for Parma.



Apollo Heyes