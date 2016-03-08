Parma-Juventus 0-1 FT, as Chiellini allowed the bianconeri to start off the season on the right foot

24 August at 20:10

 

 

 
Juventus will open their 2019/20 Championship campaign with a visit to the Stadio Ennio Tardini to face Parma. Maurizio Sarri may be missing on the bench due to a case of pneumonia, but he will be in constant contact with the staff throughout the game using his smartphone. The Bianconeri will be hoping to start their campaign with a strong win after a busy transfer window, with new arrivals such as Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot hoping to impress on their first official game with the club.
 
Parma finished in 14th place last season but managed to hold the Bianconeri to a 3-3 draw last season in Turin and will be hoping to repeat or better that result tonight. The Crociati managed to keep their stars such as Gervinho and Roberto Inglese and will be pushing for an improved league finish after their return to the top flight last year.
Apollo Heyes

