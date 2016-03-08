Parma keen on Conti deal: AC Milan's stance
11 August at 21:00
Parma are serious about Andrea Conti. In the dialogues with AC Milan for Diego Laxalt, sporting director Faggiano also probed the ground for a potential deal with the former Atalanta man.
The club is looking for reinforcements on the flanks and Andrea Conti is at the top of their list, as he is considered the perfect man by manager D'Aversa. However, the defender would like to remain at Milan to prove himself.
Meanwhile, the Rossoneri and Giampaolo consider Davide Calabria as the starter on the right flank, which could result in Conti getting less playing time than he expects. Therefore, Parma remains an option, especially on a dry loan.
It is a formula that both clubs would agree on, as a season with continuity would be good for Conti's development, while Parma would have a great player at their disposal for the upcoming season.
