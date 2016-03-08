Parma meet Raiola for Balotelli: the updates
03 August at 11:30With French giants Marseille having failed to thrash out a deal for Mario Balotelli, the Italian's transfer saga will drag on till the end of the transfer window.
It is clear that Balotelli wants to leave Nice this summer and he is very much willing to join a Serie A side. Marseille were in talks to sign the Italian, but talks haven't taken off yet.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Parma could offer him higher wages than what he gets at Nice. The club's CEO Daniele Faggiano met Mino Raiola yesterday to discuss a potential deal and the newly promoted side really like Balotelli.
La Stampa though, state that Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also after Balotelli, with Raiola having excellent relations with all the top Italian clubs.
Kaustubh Pandey
