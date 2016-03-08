Since Pioli's arrival, the Rossoneri have certainly improved, but nowhere near enough to fully redeem themselves for the poor start to the season. With just four games left until the break, therefore, now is the time to get out of the negative spell.

However, it won't be easy this afternoon. Parma have started the season well, exceeding the expectations so far. In other words, it isn't expected to be an easy game for Milan, although you never know where the team stands form-wise.

In any case, grabbing three points is all that matters for the time being. Follow the game below and take a look at the official line-ups.

AC Milan need three points this afternoon, facing Parma away from home. They are currently sitting in 13th place, and after the 1-1 draw against Napoli, they desperately need a win to start climbing the league standings ahead of the Christmas break.