Parma, Official: Gervinho has been removed from the squad
04 February at 15:50Parma have officially announced today that 32-year-old Ivorian forward Gervinho has been removed from the squad and will undergo individual training sessions, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the former Arsenal and Roma forward repeatedly and unjustly missed multiple training sessions last week, leading the club to punish him by removing him from the squad and forcing him to train individually. The player is contracted to the side until 2022.
Gervinho was close to a move away from the Emilian club, with Qatari side Al-Sadd close to signing a deal for him last month (via France24). However, Al-Sadd claim they didn’t receive the proper paperwork in time, with the transfer deadline ticking over before the deal could be totally finalised. The player had been pushing for a move to the Qatari club and was disappointed at the failed move. Gervinho has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Parma this season.
Apollo Heyes
