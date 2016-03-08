Parma pushing for Milan defender Gabbia: the details and offer
22 January at 12:00Parma are pushing to sign 20-year-old AC Milan defender Matteo Gabbia this month, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how yesterday there was a meeting between Gabbia’s agent, Tullio Tinti, and Parma’s sporting director Daniele Faggiano, discussing a possible move from Milan down to Parma. The current idea is for the Emilian club to look to sign the player on loan with a buy option attached.
The Rossoneri believe in Gabbia’s potential, the report continues, and would like to maintain their ownership of him. The player is also the fourth defender in the squad, so it’s unlikely that the Milanese club will give up on him until they have a potential replacement ready to go. New contacts between the relevant parties are expected today.
Gabbia has only made one appearance for the Rossoneri so far this season, playing eight minutes against SPAL in the Coppa Italia.
Apollo Heyes
