Responding to a 'tell me something I don't know' tweet from Paris Hilton, Parma tweeted a humble brag about their fantastic rise from bankruptcy to the return in the top flight.

"We relaunched in Serie D back in 2015. Three successive promotions later we’re back in Serie A where we belong – the only club to achieve such a feat," the tweet read.

We relaunched in Serie D back in 2015. Three successive promotions later we’re back in @SerieA where we belong – the only club to achieve such a feat. #ForzaParma https://t.co/8vC9ZJReaR — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) 15 oktober 2018

Parma are certainly enjoying their season back in the Serie A, having collected 13 points from the first eight games.