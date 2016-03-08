Parma’s Scozzarella likely to miss Milan clash
27 November at 13:45Italian Serie A outfit Parma’s midfielder Matteo Scozzarella is looking likely to miss the team’s next league fixture against AC Milan on Sunday, as per Football-Italia.
The 31-year-old suffered a calf injury in the Parma’s last league match against Bologna which ended with a 2-2 score line.
Scozzarella become the fourth Parma player after Andreas Cornelius, Yann Karamoh and Roberto Inglese to suffer an injury in the recent past.
However, it is believed that Scozzarella will be available for the Parma’s match against Frosinone on December 5.
