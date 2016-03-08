Parma sporting director disscusses the possible transfer of De Rossi

The Parma sporting director Daniele Faggiano spoke about the Gialloblù market plans to Radio Kiss Kiss, starting with De Rossi and then Balotelli.



"We thought of De Rossi after the match against Roma but we can't afford him".



"Everyone would like Balotelli".



“With Napoli we have a great relationship, we always organize ourselves to make the best of both clubs".



After securing Serie A survival in their first season back, Parma will hope they can once again remain in the top league, to ensure a period of stability at the club.



