Parma sporting director disscusses the possible transfer of De Rossi

28 June at 20:30
The Parma sporting director Daniele Faggiano spoke about the Gialloblù market plans to Radio Kiss Kiss, starting with De Rossi and then Balotelli.
 
"We thought of De Rossi after the match against Roma but we can't afford him".
 
"Everyone would like Balotelli".
 
“With Napoli we have a great relationship, we always organize ourselves to make the best of both clubs".
 
After securing Serie A survival in their first season back, Parma will hope they can once again remain in the top league, to ensure a period of stability at the club.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
Parma

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.