Parma, Sporting Director Faggiano: 'Karamoh fined and caught, now it's up to him...'
24 September at 21:45Parma Sporting Director Daniele Faggiano spoke to Italian media outlet TV Parma via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the Yann Karamoh case.
21-year-old French forward Karamoh was first excluded from the squad and fined for non-professional behaviour, before being re-instated to the squad by Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa.
Contracted until June 2020, the player has only played 34 minutes for the club so far this season, due to his exclusion and tactical choices by the coach.
Faggiano defended the coach for his decision.
"We have to safeguard him, but we can't lose the group by sacrificing it for an individual either, it wouldn't be fair. Football is a team game and respect for the rules imposed is fundamental. Karamoh was fined and caught. He's young and has arrived in a new squad, if D'Aversa didn't let him play there was a reason. Now it's all up to him.”
Apollo Heyes
