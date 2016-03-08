Parma, squad resumes training, press conference tomorrow for Darmian

Parma returned to training today in Collecchio with a double training session. This morning, the Ducali underwent athletic tests by the specialised staff of the Mapei Research Centre, who moved from their headquarters in Olgiate Olona to Parma’s headquarters with their own mobile laboratory. In the afternoon, under the orders of coach Roberto D'Aversa, core stability, strength and transformation work were carried.Kastriot Dermaku, Juraj Kucka and Dejan Kulusevski were all absent from today’s training sessions because they are busy with their respective national teams during this week’s international break.Tomorrow, the Ducali will have a morning training session behind closed doors that will begin at 10:30. At the end of the session, at 13:45, there will be a press conference with Italian defender Matteo Darmian, who arrived from Manchester United earlier this summer. Parma will be hoping to improve on their 14th place finish last season, their first in the topflight since their relegation in the 2014/15 season.Apollo Heyes