Parma under investigation for match-fixing following promotion to Serie A

The last step of Parma’s incredible triple promotion is under investigation, namely a 2-0 win over Spezia on the last day of the season along with Frosinone’s draw that resulted in their automatic promotion to Serie A. In particularly, text messages between Parma’s Fabio Ceravolo and Emanuele Calaió and Spezia players four days before the final match.



Although ambiguous, the text messages allegedly invite Spezia to not give maximum effort in the match. Ceravolo and Calaió traveled to Rome to be questioned on the matter and Parma have denied any wrongdoing as the investigation is still ongoing.

