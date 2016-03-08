Bologna v Inter: Live updates and confirmed updates
01 September at 17:00
- Inter are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A games against Bologna (W4 D4).
- In February 2002 (2-1 for the Rossoblu) - since that result the Nerazzurri have recorded nine wins and three draws.
- Bologna are winless in their last eight Serie A games between this and last season - currently the longest run without a win in the top-flight.
- Bologna have not found the net in Serie A this term yet: the Rossoblu have never played their first three games in an Italian top-flight season without scoring a goal.
- Only in 2011/12 under Gian Piero Gasperini (sacked after the third league game played).
- Bologna have won the most aerial duels (59) in Serie A this season, at least 13 more than any other side.
- Including the end of the 2017-18 campaign, Inter's last seven league goals have been scored by seven different players.
- Diego Falcinelli has scored three goals in his two last Serie A games against Inter: a brace for Crotone and one for Sassuolo.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Marcos Alonso (eight) has scored more league goals than Inter's Stefan de Vrij (seven) among defenders in the top-5 European leagues.
- Mauro Icardi has failed to score his first two appearances of the season - his worst start to a Serie A campaign since his first with Sampdoria.
