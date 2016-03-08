Parma vs Juve 1-1: Live commentary and the confirmed lineups

Juve are set to take on Parma today in what should be a fun game. Follow all of the action with us bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Parma’s heaviest Serie A defeat has been against Juventus: 7-0 in November 2014.

- Parma’s last five Serie A home wins against Juventus have been by a 1-0 scoreline, including the most recent one in April 2015.

- Parma have the current joint-longest run without a win in Serie A among the 2018-19 Italian top-flight sides (D4 L4).

- Juventus are looking to win their opening three Serie A games of the season in three consecutive campaigns for the first time in the club’s history.

- Juventus are enjoying the current longest run of away games without defeat in Serie A among the current Italian top-flight sides: 14 (W11 D3).

- Juventus have fired in the most shots in Serie A this season so far (43), while Parma have conceded the second-most (35, fewer only than Chievo, 49).

- Juventus have been leading for 95 minutes so far in Serie A this season, fewer only than Atalanta (136).

- Juventus are one of the two sides (with Genoa) that Gervinho has faced at least four times in Serie A without finding the net.

- Only on two previous occasions has Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net in his first three league appearances of the season (Real Madrid, 2010-11 and 2017-18).

- Despite failing to score in his first two Serie A appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has already had eight shots on target this season, no player has attempted more across Europe’s top-5 leagues.

- Paulo Dybala have played 99 Serie A games for Juventus: he has been involved in 73 league goals (52 goals, 21 assists) for the Bianconeri so far.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



