Parma vs. Juventus: Probable line-up

23 August at 17:15
Tomorrow evening, specifically at 18:00, the 2019/20 season of Serie A will start. For the first game, Parma will take on the champions Juventus on their home turf. Down below are the expected lineups for both sides.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Laurini, Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Barillà; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

