Parma vs. Napoli: Official line-ups

24 February at 17:15
Ahead of the Parma-Napoli game which will kick off at 18:00, both managers have revealed their respective line-ups, with the Partenopei making some changes compared to their mid-week Europa League clash. 
 
Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Icaoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Gobbi; Rigoni, Machin, Kucka; Biabiany, Inglese, Gervinho.
 
Napoli (4-4-2): Meret, Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Mertens, Milik.
 

