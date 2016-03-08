Parma want AC Milan’s Locatelli for Serie A return: the details

Parma were promoted to Serie A at the end of the 17/18 season, after a strong performance in Serie B. It is the club’s return to Serie A, after being declared bankrupt in 2015 and sent straight to Serie D.



The club have won consecutive promotions back up to the top flight and they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 18/19 Serie A season.



Now, we can reveal that Parma have, in recent days, enquired about the possibility of signing AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli on a loan; with an option to buy. The 20-year-old midfielder would add a great level of depth and quality to the Parma midfielder; and would be a statement of intent.



Locatelli started just five times in Serie A for AC Milan last season, making a total of 16 further appearances coming on from the substitutes bench. AC Milan would rather the player leave purely on loan; yet reports suggest they could demand a buy-back clause if they are to let him leave permanently.



