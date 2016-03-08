Parma want to sign Man Utd outcast, former Inter target
29 August at 23:35Serie A side Parma are reportedly confident of signing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.
United signed Darmian in the summer of 2015 from Torino for a fee of around 15 million euros. But he has never established himself as a regular at the club since then, but has won an FA Cup trophy, one League Cup title, one Europa League crown and a Community Shield.
The reliable Alfredo Pedulla claims that Parma are interested in signing Darmian, who feels that his adventure with Manchester United and England is now over.
Darmian has reportedly been hoping for a move to Juventus or Inter over the last few months but it hasn't materialised. But he'd be open for a move to Parma as he wants to get his career back on track.
Parma are now reportedly ready to concentrate on the Italian international and the former AC Milan man, who they treat as their last possible signing before the summer transfer window ends next week.
Go to comments