Parolo reveals the mood in Lazio camp during pre-season
04 August at 10:45Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo has spoken to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel during the club's pre-season campaign, revealing more about their progress and how things are going.
"Libero is the first role I played as a child, today it was a return to my origins. In these situations we adapt and have fun.
"I would say that these two games have left positive feelings. We are doing an important job and we are getting into ideal condition. I am happy with our retreat, I had already told Auronzo about it and now I repeat it. In Marienfeld we will reach the best shape before the start of the new season. This is our best pre-season in the 6 years that I have been at Lazio. Today the first 10 minutes were needed to get us going, we had to fuel because we arrived late in the night and even the start of the match was not the best. After entering the game we played well, scoring good goals and creating lots of chances.
"We are working well, the group is cohesive and we are raising the pace in training: this is important. Even the victory in the Italian Cup gave us the awareness of being a strong team. The training is intense, there we improve the quality of the dribble that then we have to be good at bringing it back into the game. Only in this way does the level rise. The goal is always to grow, improve our defects and perfect the situations of inactive balls on which we have not yet had time to work."
