Partnership with Coutinho excites Lewandowski

28 August at 16:22
German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his excitement about a potential partnership with the newly signed midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has recently joined the current German champions from Spanish side FC Barcelona on a one-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season and Lewandowski believes the former Liverpool midfielder brings a lot of qualities to the team.

"He [Coutinho] brings us madness, unpredictability,” said Lewandowski as per the Bild. “He has an absurd ability in the last pass and we know it can become key in winning important games, especially in the Champions League.”

He added: “His presence will make us more dangerous and then he knows how to play both from number ten position and from the wings as well.”

The Poland international also went on to praise the arrival of winger Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan by saying: “Now we have many options. I am sure Perisic can be a great for us as well. He is good on both wings. He is physically robust and knows how to dribble well and he can help us immediately.”
 

