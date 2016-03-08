Pasalic admits he doesn’t want Chelsea return

Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic has revealed that he doesn't want to return to parent club Chelsea.



The Croatian is currently on a loan spell at Atalanta from Chelsea and this is his fifth loan spell from the Stamford Bridge club. This season, he has impressed at the club, appearing in 24 Serie A games, scoring once and assisting four times.



With the season close to an end, Pasalic was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he revealed that he doesn't want to return.



He said: "We want to win the Italian Cup. I turned around a lot, maybe too much. I think, 'Ok, I'll stop, then not It never happens. Now I would like to stop, here in Bergamo there is the ideal environment.



"I knew I could demonstrate my qualities, I dream of dressing the same shirt for a long time: maybe it's the right time, but it doesn't depend on me."



Pasalic has also played for Milan in the 2016-17 campaign, when he scored five times and played 24 Serie A games.

