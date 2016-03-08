Pasalic tells Chelsea why he wants Atalanta stay
02 March at 14:30Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic wants to stay at Atalanta beyond this season. The Croat joined La Dea on loan with option to buy last summer and his desire is to remain at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia also in the coming campaigns.
Atalanta can make his move permanent for € 15 million in the summer and the 24-year-old hopes the Serie A side will activate their option to buy: "I changed six clubs in the last six years and I am really happy in Bergamo", he told Tuttosport.
The Croatian midfielder has been playing for Hajduk, Elche, Monaco, AC Milan, Chelsea, Spartak Moscow and Atalanta in the last six campaigns.
Pasalic has four goals and seven assists in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season and after his loan spell at AC Milan he returned to Italy where he is doing very well with Atalanta. The Croat hopes his future will be in Black-and-Blue and not in Blues.
